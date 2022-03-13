WATERTOWN — One of the most gut-wrenching tasks a journalist must perform is speaking to the family of someone who died.
It feels like an intrusion because it is. This is a solemnly private moment for loved ones, and you’re knocking on the door to get some quotes for a story.
It’s a job that any reporter, photographer or editor with a sense of decency would prefer not to do. But some people’s deaths are legitimate news, and getting information from family members is often necessary. We don’t want to make any errors in our coverage.
I had to do this in 1990 a few months after becoming the editor of the weekly newspaper in the South Side Chicago neighborhood in which I grew up. A Marine whose family lived in our area died; he was among the first members of the U.S. military to go missing during Operation Desert Shield.
Capt. William J. Hurley, 27, died Oct. 8, 1990, when the helicopter he was flying apparently collided with another one over the Arabian Sea. None of the eight Marines on the two helicopters was ever found.
The Marines were practicing special maneuvers using nighttime vision goggles. Officials suspect the two pilots couldn’t see each other as they flew closer to one another.
The fact that the military never recovered any bodies haunted members of the Hurley family. William Hurley’s mother, Dorothy, said she expected her son to walk into their home any minute. It was difficult to accept his death when she never saw him dead.
This is a normal reaction for people mourning a loved one when there’s no body to view. A former co-worker who ran a grief support group told me that individuals sometimes expressed a desire not to go see the body of their loved one.
But my friend said that she urged them to do so. As troubling as it is to see a relative or friend dead, this provides a sense of closure. People who can’t or refuse to view a dead body have a harder time moving through their grief because they often don’t fully accept that the person is gone.
So I knew the Hurley family was enduring the worse pain imaginable. But their loved one grew up in our community, and I needed background on him to write my story. Intruding was a needed unpleasantry.
I had one advantage in reaching out to this family. Dorothy and William Hurley lived just a few blocks away from some relatives of mine. Seeing that they were close friends with my aunt and uncle, perhaps they wouldn’t toss me out on my keister for pestering them.
It was humbling to see how friendly and accommodating they were when I went to their home. They invited me in, answered my questions and provided me with some photos of their son. The deep loss they felt was obvious, but they wanted to make sure I had the information to write the kind of article that told their son’s story and theirs.
A few months later, I ran into Dorothy and William Hurley again. A friend of mine wanted to participate in a protest against the war in downtown Chicago, and I decided to go with him to observe the event. The theme of the demonstration was “No blood for oil!”
Given the sacrifice they had to make, it didn’t surprise me to see the Hurleys taking part in the protest. Dorothy Hurley emphasized to me at the time, and repeated this in other interviews, what a dreadful waste it is to see humans killed to protect our access to oil.
She made a valid point. U.S. foreign policy has resulted in the deaths of so many people just to keep the oil flowing.
But Operation Desert Shield/Operation Desert Storm was promoted as a campaign against tyranny. Then-President George H.W. Bush said that Saddam Hussein was “Hitler revisited.”
Funny, we didn’t seem all that concerned about the Iraqi dictator’s evil impulses when he was murdering people in his own country or making war against other nations. But when he invaded Kuwait and threatened Saudi Arabia, he suddenly looked like a bad guy.
This is the disturbing reality of policy decisions made by government operatives and their supporters, and it’s a burden that falls upon people like Dorothy and William Hurley. They lost one of their children so that Americans wouldn’t pay too much at the gas pump.
The Hurley family came to my mind while viewing the atrocious scenes in Ukraine as Russia wages war against the people there. Here again are individuals going through enormous suffering based on the maddening pursuit of power.
War is the utter breakdown of civility between humans. We kill each other for its own sake. The side that shows it can continue accepting needless deaths is usually the winner as the other side throws up its hands.
However, the kindness shown me by the Hurleys is what stands out most to me in a time of war. They rose above the acrimony and pleaded for peace. Perhaps someday world leaders will finally listen to them.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
