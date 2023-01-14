WATERTOWN — Shortly before his recent death, former Watertown Mayor T. Urling Walker found himself fondly recalling a good friend and fellow community leader.
Former state Sen. H. Douglas Barclay of Pulaski served in the state Legislature for 20 years. He was an elected official who understood the requirements of public service. He died March 14, 2021, at the age of 88.
I can only imagine the enlightening exchanges that must have taken place between Barclay and Walker. Studying the remarkable careers of these two men, you could write a masterpiece of a book on good governance.
In an editorial we published a few days following Barclay’s death, we wrote this about his commitment to serve his constituents:
“His remarkable career was defined by his attention to facts, not polemics. He would explain that welfare was not a program to support the indolent but to assure children and families of a source of income when their economic times were tough. He recognized that solutions required bold actions and not knee-jerk reactions. And he was a fantastic politician with an innate ability to assemble local leaders with strong but differing points of view into a room to discuss an issue. The meetings, always civil, would begin with the senator outlining the requirement that there be a solution to a given problem. He would remind them of their disagreements, but they had a mandate to govern. And thus, he would warn, no one could leave the room until there was a solution that each leader would endorse and that the solution had to take into consideration their ability to be re-elected. And as statewide issues were debated in the Legislature, he would skillfully withhold his crucial votes until he had extracted support for north country projects such as a new bridge in Watertown or protection for beekeepers from the threat of artificial honey.”
It seems natural that Walker would find inspiration in the life of his political colleague. We ended our editorial on Barclay with these words:
“Doug Barclay with the strong support of his wife of 61 years, Dee Dee, led a superior life dedicated to improving life in Pulaski, the north country and New York state for so many citizens. He was a mentor and teacher who taught succeeding generations the value of quality leadership. His lesson was simple: Seek results, not political adulation.”
Last week, I was given a letter to the editor that had been circulating around the newsroom for a few weeks. I primarily work remotely now and hadn’t come across it until then.
To my surprise, it was from Walker. Now, he was known to submit a letter from time to time on various issues affecting Watertown.
But his letter came to me just a few days after his death on Jan. 3. It’s not every day that you receive correspondence from an individual who’s no longer living.
At first, I wasn’t certain we’d be able to publish Walker’s letter. How would people respond?
But after reading his letter, dated Dec. 17, I decided to go ahead and print it. Obviously, we would need to include an editor’s note explaining that Walker had submitted this to us a few weeks before he died at the age of 97.
Walker’s message, though, is important and should be conveyed to those residing in the city he called home for many years. In a few short paragraphs, he summarized what’s most essential about public service.
His letter is printed in its entirety on this page in today’s edition, right underneath my column. In it, he discussed the situation with the Watertown Golf Club.
Walker served as Watertown’s mayor from 1983 to 1991. He and his wife, Mabel, earned exceptional reputations as philanthropists. They regularly contributed money to worthwhile causes and were involved in numerous organizations in the city.
In outlining the best way for elected officials to approach a particular issue, Walker referenced Barclay. He wrote:
“Sen. H. Douglas Barclay taught me that on a controversial issue, make sure you study all the facts before you vote. If you lose, then it behooves you to try to help the majority complete the issue.”
This is perhaps the most concise primer on good governance. The two lessons that Walker offered us are these:
Public officials have an obligation to carry out their due diligence when it comes to the facts of a particular issue. And once the vote is taken, they need to collaborate with rivals to ensure the issue is implemented in a way that it delivers the most benefits for their communities as possible.
Walker’s advice isn’t merely for the members of the Watertown City Council or residents of this city. It imparts a universal truth that all elected officials should take to heart.
Indeed, they should stand up for their principles.
However, their first commitment is to the facts; this is reflected in Barclay’s encouragement to study any issue thoroughly. And their second commitment is to their constituents; this is demonstrated in Walker’s call to cooperate with others to put a plan into action.
The atrocious political practice today of “Attack! Attack! Attack!” is poisonous. It’s unraveling our social fabric and is pushing us to the brink.
Barclay and Walker understood that civility was crucial in public service. It’s fitting that Walker offered such wisdom in his parting communiqué.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
