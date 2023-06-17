WATERTOWN — If former President Donald J. Trump used the classified documents he hoarded at Mar-a-Lago to sell U.S. secrets to our adversaries or dig up dirt on his political rivals, I would have a better understanding of his behavior.
Mind you, neither motive would justify his repeated refusal to comply with federal laws. He had no right to take government records with him when his presidency ended without permission. In addition, he should have turned them over to the National Archives and Records Administration when asked multiple times to do so.
While there’s nothing honorable about using classified information for one’s own benefit, at least this makes sense. This may result in a payoff. And seeing how horribly corrupt Trump is, I wouldn’t put it past him to engage in either activity.
However, Trump removed these records from the White House and hung on to them for a ridiculous reason: Because he wanted to. Since his defeat in 2020, he has wallowed in the fantasy that the election was rigged against him and that he remains president. So why shouldn’t he be allowed to take all these presidential documents with him?
This is what happens when a nation elects a self-absorbed individual who has the emotional maturity of a toddler. He won’t accept the reality that he lost the election, so he throws a temper tantrum (or, as I like to refer to such behavior from The Donald, a Trumper tantrum) and walks away sulking. And if we’re not going to let him play in the sandbox anymore, he’s going to take all his toys and go home!
During the 2016 presidential election, we found it easy to laugh or wince when Trump conducted himself in an utterly childish manner (which was often). Naturally, he made himself look absurd. But the only thing this had the potential of harming was his campaign, so those of us who refused to consider supporting him didn’t worry too much about his antics.
However, this narcissist and professional con artist — who had zero experience in public service and even less interest in learning how to govern properly — was elected. This gave him substantial authority and major responsibilities.
The problem was that Trump wanted as much power as he could wring out of the presidency but would never take his responsibilities seriously. That’s why he did very little to curtail the novel coronavirus pandemic in its early stages. That’s why he sat on his keister for several hours on Jan. 6, 2021, watching the televised coverage of a violent mob attempting to install its own illegitimate head of government without lifting a finger to help.
Imagine a president who is more worried about his personal image than doing all he can to slow the spread of a deadly virus. Trump publicly expressed his annoyance with the idea of increased testing to determine how much of the population was becoming infected. He thought that having a realistic figure of how many cases we could expect would reflect poorly on his administration and, thus, hurt his changes at re-election — so he wanted public health officials to cool it on all the talk about testing.
Imagine a president who grows giddy at the prospect of deluded insurrectionists trying to overthrow our government because they want him to remain in office. Despite numerous pleadings from White House staffers, close associates and members of Congress, Trump didn’t get off his butt to do anything about the ongoing chaos for several hours. And then when he did, he told the rioters: “We love you. You’re very special!”
It’s obvious that Trump had little concern for the well-being of millions of Americans who were becoming sick with COVID-19. He only needed to ask state authorities one question: “What can I do to help you get this under control?” But instead, he quarreled with them over vital resources, adopting his typical “What’s in it for me?” attitude.
In addition, it’s obvious that Trump had no problems with our government’s seat of power coming under attack. He fawned over the footage of all the violence because they were doing this for him! Since announcing his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, he said he would consider pardoning those who participated in the insurrection.
Therefore, it shouldn’t surprise us that he was so reckless with top secret information. He grossly abused the trust that executive branch agencies and voters placed in him to safeguard classified documents. And now he has been indicted for this.
Trump even had some of the boxes accompany him once when he flew from Florida to New Jersey. He loved bragging to people about still possessing classified records after he left the White House; I suppose it made him feel cool.
And we have evidence from Trump himself how foolish he was in handling these records. He admitted that some of the boxes of documents contained personal items such as his shoes and clothes in them.
Other than a slovenly college student who won’t take the time to neatly pack his belongings when returning home for the summer (yes, I’m thinking of myself here), what kind of numbskull throws highly sensitive government records in boxes along with dirty laundry and smelly footwear? Did he believe he was going to be cast in a sequel to “Animal House” after leaving office?
Remember, many of his cult members who staunchly defend his irresponsible behavior screamed “Lock her up!” when referring to Hillary R. Clinton’s email scandal in 2016. They were allegedly very distraught over the idea of a federal official being so careless with our nation’s secrets.
But when it comes to Trump and the slipshod manner with which he handled classified documents, they don’t seem so worked up. Suddenly, the notion of highly sensitive government information being far too accessible to unauthorized individuals doesn’t trouble them.
One photograph released by the U.S. Department of Justice after Trump was indicted last week epitomizes this controversy. It shows boxes of government records stacked inside a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago — they’re right next to a toilet.
All the lame excuses that Trump and his supporters have spewed for why he shouldn’t be held accountable for violating federal laws concerning classified information amount to a steaming pile of crap. And when you have so much crap laying around, a toilet comes in quite handy.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.
