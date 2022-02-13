WATERTOWN — Who knew that Joe Rogan was the most consequential individual in the country?
No one knew that because he’s not. His claim to fame is that he’s a comedian, served as a cast member of the television sit-com “NewsRadio” and hosted the game show “Fear Factor.”
Rogan also has drawn a lot of attention since 2009 as the host of his own podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Available over the website Spotify, Rogan’s talk show has become increasingly popular — he reaches an estimated 11 million listeners with each episode.
But while Rogan is no more significant now than he was while serving as a color commentator for Ultimate Fighting Championship, you’d be forgiven for believing the fate of Western civilization rested on the latest topic of his podcast. For two weeks, there has been endless debate regarding his influence over contemporary society. He’s not always adhered to popular trends, let’s say, when it comes to expressing his views and letting his guests articulate their views.
Last month, about 270 scientists, doctors, academics and health care personnel signed a letter to Spotify. They outlined their concern with false statements that Rogan or his guests have made on his podcast pertaining to the novel coronavirus.
On Jan. 24, rock legend Neil Young weighed in on the issue. He asked Spotify to remove his music from its platform as a protest against its decision to host Rogan’s podcast, and other artists followed suit.
This ignited the usual clash of opinions between two camps: those who want to prevent misleading information from infecting unsuspecting minds, and those who believe that vigorously debating ideas will produce clarity.
Count me among members of the latter group, those who staunchly defend free speech. Bad information can only be defeated by good information.
Right on cue, someone dug up soundbites of previous episodes of Rogan’s podcast where he used racial slurs. Of course, this compilation did not examine the context in which these words were used or the intent behind saying them. This was simply done to blur the issue and label him a racist.
Rogan apologized for using such language and pulled the episodes from circulation. But the damage was done and those responsible achieved their goal: Rather than examining the value of discussing opposing viewpoints, they persuaded others to attack Rogan’s character.
Unfortunately, this is a way to bypass the essential practice of critical thinking. Manipulate people’s emotions so they won’t focus on whether or not you’re making a valid point (which is a good thing, because you probably aren’t making a valid point if you’re resorting to these antics).
Now, this isn’t to suggest that Rogan’s sway over popular opinion is meaningless. The 11 million people who download his podcasts can gain momentum if they push in the same direction.
This, the hand-wringers assert, is why he needs to be silenced. We cannot allow his propaganda to distort so many impressionable people!
There are a few problems with this train of thought.
First of all, people will seek information that confirms the views they already hold. If many of Rogan’s listeners accept the falsehoods that either he or his guests spout, it’s likely that they believe these things anyway.
So the podcast is preaching to the choir. It’s doubtful Rogan is persuading all that many people who aren’t leaning in one direction or another.
In addition, trying to quash unpopular beliefs has never worked. As long as people are able to interact with each other, they’ll circulate information among themselves. And they’ll find a way to communicate their thoughts to other groups of people, and so on.
Another concern over those favoring censorship is that they presume virtually everyone who hears something false on Rogan’s podcast will believe it. This isn’t necessarily the case.
Rogan is known for hosting a variety of guests who hold widely divergent views. People don’t need to accept everything that’s said on the show to enjoy the experience of listening to the different ideas presented.
Then there’s the problem of who gets to decide what’s true and what’s not.
Do you want the government to place its stamp of approval on any information before it’s made public? I’ll believe you’re sincere about this position if you continue to profess it when the political party you consistently vote against takes power once again and is authorized to veto any viewpoints it deems “false.”
Yes, we should listen to authorities when it comes to complicated matters that we know little about. They have experience dealing with such problems and have usually worked out the answers ahead of time.
It’s bewildering that so many individuals refuse to listen to those who obviously have expertise on particular subjects. The lure of wishful thinking is very strong, and this often drives us to reject information presented from a perspective of knowledge and experience while latching onto ideas simply because we want them to be true.
But there’s no issue that doesn’t benefit from a bit of dissent. Even experts get some things wrong, and it’s good that we have a mechanism for raising legitimate questions about what they say. If we permit only an accepted version of “facts” to be made public, the truth may get lost because a valid point was crushed.
The final problem to address is our obsession with celebrities. We fixate on everything they do and say and make them sound much more important than they are.
I’m acquainted with Rogan and know he has a popular podcast. But the fury over statements made on his program is absurd.
His influence stems primarily from the fact that he’s well known. Refusing to grant celebrities this exaggerated status will lessen their sway, which would truly benefit our society.
Like anyone else, judge what they say on the merit of their ideas rather than on how many Golden Globes they’ve won. Don’t give them more power than they deserve.
If you don’t like Rogan or agree with his views, don’t listen to his podcast. Continue to promote what you firmly believe to be true. Striving to silence ideas you oppose will ultimately fail and be an utter waste of your time.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
