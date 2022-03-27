WATERTOWN — What is it about the Queens neighborhood of New York City that produces such arrogant individuals?
Two natives of this borough can’t tolerate the fact that they’ve lost their power. They wielded enormous authority, but now they must sit on the sidelines watching others make all the decisions.
Well, they want back in the game. And from the looks of it, they’ll spare no measure — however devious — to regain the status they once possessed.
After resigning as governor in August, Andrew M. Cuomo has indicated that he may mount another campaign. Facing allegations that he sexually abused and harassed about a dozen women and that he manipulated data concerning the deaths of nursing home residents from COVID-19, it’s difficult envisioning a path to victory for him.
Cuomo also is accused of having staff members devote work time to helping him prepare his book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” for publication in 2020. In addition, he’s earned a reputation as a micromanager and a bully.
I don’t know too many people who don’t believe that he’s engaged in this appalling behavior. At the very least, Cuomo faces incredible odds when it comes to moving back into the governor’s mansion.
Much the same goes for former President Donald J. Trump. Given how profoundly he botched the federal government’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, why would anyone trust him in office again? But he seems poised to become the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.
Trump criticized his predecessor, Barack H. Obama, for having about 17,000 Americans die during the H1N1 pandemic from 2009 to 2010. Compare this to the more than 400,000 Americans who succumbed to COVID-19 by the time Trump left the White House less than a year into the health care crisis. Oh, irony …
Trump also incited a violent attempt to overthrow Congress. Fueled by lies that Trump and his cronies spread about the 2020 election, the Jan. 6 insurrectionists sought to have their own head of government installed. The most fortunate aspect of this tragic incident is that their delusions greatly outweighed their competence, so the coup they wanted failed.
Given all this, it would seem a sure bet that neither Cuomo nor Trump will ever participate in another inauguration ceremony. The corrupt nature of these two men has been fully exposed, which should seal their fate.
But then again, stranger things have happened. So I’m not sure which to trust more: my head, which tells me Americans will soundly reject the attempted comebacks of Cuomo and Trump; or my gut, which reminds me that voters quite often make dreadful decisions when casting ballots.
Cuomo and Trump benefit from having a strong core of supporters.
While many of them wouldn’t put it this way, most Democratic members of the state Legislature are paving Cuomo’s path back to power. When the scandals started going public, there was obviously enormous pressure by them for Cuomo to step aside. That’s the good news.
However, they’ve done very little since then to ensure he never returns to Albany. They refused to hold impeachment proceedings. Doing so would put the extent of his corruption on the record, and they could use this maneuver to ban him from seeking elective office again.
But few in the state Capitol Building want to consider this. They just hope that he doesn’t launch a campaign or that any campaign of his won’t gain momentum. In other words, they’re wallowing in wishful thinking.
Trump has a much broader and more committed base of supporters than does Cuomo. Most Republican officials are fully immersed in the tank for him; they lack of any sense of shame over their ongoing association with a thoroughly failed president and amoral individual.
It’s obvious there are those who would hand the reins of power back to these two men. Whether they outnumber opponents when it comes to voting demographics is unknown at this time.
That uncertainty raises major concerns for me. Why would so many people once again place our state and nation in such peril by putting them back in office? Haven’t we had enough of them by now?
What’s even scarier is how Cuomo and Trump would behave if they got re-elected.
More sensible individuals would feel somewhat chastened by the experience of leaving office. They’d approach things from a more humble perspective, showing that they learned their lesson.
But don’t make any such presumptions about the Boys from Queens. They’ll feel emboldened to act even more recklessly than they did before.
And they’ll be out for blood. Anyone they perceive as having been disloyal to them during their downfall will be on their lengthy enemies list.
Needless to say, placing either Cuomo or Trump back in office would be disastrous. What’s unnerving is that we often show ourselves to be the captain of an “unsinkable” ocean liner on the lookout for an iceberg.
On an unrelated topic, how’s the cost of living in Canada looking these days?
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
