WATERTOWN — The rumor going around some Republican circles these days is that the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol was not an insurrection.
I find this interpretation odd since the assault by Donald Trump supporters contained all the elements of an insurrection. The definition of this term is “a violent uprising against an authority or government” (Oxford Languages). These traitors definitely engaged in violence (check), and they directed this violence toward members of Congress (check).
So it’s puzzling there are Republicans who don’t understand what occurred that day. Perhaps the assault wasn’t covered all that extensively on Fox News, One America News Network or Newsmax.com. These media outlets may have been too busy fawning over how Trump spent the last two months of his presidency whining about being dumped by voters.
More authentic news sources accurately reported the chaos that ensued and the toll it took. There’s no question what the domestic terrorists had in mind: They sought to seize control of Congress and install their own head of government. This is a textbook example of an insurrection topped off with an attempted, albeit unsuccessful, coup d’état.
But many GOPers don’t want to see things that way. A few of them have indicated that Jan. 6 amounted to little more than some “goofballs” strolling around the Capitol. One told me the incident merely involved some grannies taking selfies.
Tell that to 140 Capitol police officers injured as a result of the violence, 10 of whom are still recovering five months after the attack. Tell that to the families of the four people who died during the riot. Tell that to the loved ones of the two police officers who killed themselves to escape the trauma they endured.
More than the rest of us, they know what took place and the havoc it wreaked. Reducing this to a minor disturbance by some wayward protesters is to demean the people who lived through the horror and are still dealing with its aftermath.
This mentality also denies the damage that the Jan. 6 insurrection had on how we practice democracy. Fed by numerous falsehoods perpetrated by Trump and his allies, including U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, many participants coordinated their violence with each other before the incident occurred. This was a premeditated assault on the electoral process.
That they failed to carry out their plot is irrelevant. Those making up a criminal faction of the Republican Party tried to derail a legitimate governmental procedure and impose their will through physical coercion.
And their main cheerleader was Trump! White House staff members reported that he was pleased to see belligerents overwhelm Capitol security forces to commandeer the congressional meeting. He held out hope that they’d implement the lie he spread that he actually won the election.
After an alarming delay in reacting to the violence, Trump finally addressed his riotous supporters. In a video released later that day, he told them: "We love you. You're very special. Go home."
So here we have the president of the United States expressing his deep affection for vicious criminals attempting to overthrow the government! And his devoted fans wonder why he was impeached a second time.
That the head of their party and so many of their supporters harbor such delusional beliefs should disturb Republican leaders. Using this as a basis for a violent attempt to overturn the 2020 election results is troubling.
But congressional Republicans aren’t concerned with an insurrection against our government involving their base. Most of them in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate voted against creating a commission to study the event.
This is bizarre because Democrats gave Republicans much of what they wanted in this proposed commission. But it became obvious they had no interest in looking into an organized assault on our democratic system. Stefanik echoed their glaring indifference to this attempt to unlawfully designate their own president.
“If we are addressing political violence broadly, we need to go back to look at multiple acts that were committed — not just by those on Jan. 6 — but the targeting of Republicans at the congressional baseball practice, where there was a [2017] shooting [that] injured my colleague [Minority] Whip [Steve] Scalise, and many people almost lost their lives at that event,” Stefanik said in a story written by the Post-Star in Glens Falls and published May 28 by the Watertown Daily Times.
Addressing political violence broadly? How broad does Stefanik want to make this investigation?
Will we need to include the 2018 incident in which a Trump supporter mailed pipe bombs to prominent Democrats? How about the 2011 shooting of then-U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords?
Should we extend this probe of political violence even further? Are we going to include the attempted assassinations of Presidents Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford?
Will Stefanik insist that we return to Dallas to re-examine John Kennedy’s murder? What about the successful assassinations of Presidents William McKinley, James Garfield and Abraham Lincoln?
Political violence is a very complicated issue that has numerous contributing factors. Scholars have been studying it since at least the death of Julius Caesar in 44 B.C., and they’ve reached no definitive conclusions.
And this wasn’t the initial goal of forming a Jan. 6 commission. The objective here was to take a close look at this particular incident to see if we could determine how it came about and who helped organize it.
That should be broad enough for Stefanik. But inserting unrealistic demands gave her and other Republicans the cover they needed to reject a scrutiny of an extremist segment of their party. They may be violent radicals, but they’re still supporters — and the GOP can’t afford to make them angry.
Republicans who downplay the tragedy of the Jan. 6 insurrection are enabling those who conspired to distort the 2020 election, and now Stefanik has joined their ranks. Ignoring unstable ideologues who wallow in fantasies does nothing to stem the tide of violence. Feeding their delusions could well ensure graver threats when they choose to lash out again.
These Republicans aren’t serious about good governance. They’re much more concerned with amassing power and dutifully following Trump’s lead, no matter how misguided or repugnant it is.
Don’t believe these people when they claim to Back the Blue or support law and order. They encourage those who assaulted officers safeguarding the Capitol on Jan. 6 and turn a blind eye to the criminality of the insurrection; they have no credibility here.
And don’t let them refer to each other as patriots. People who love this country are dedicated to preserving the principles that make our democratic system thrive, not ripping them apart.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
Jerry, what side was your outrage on when Trump wanted to send troops to Minneapolis, Portland and Seattle to put down the "insurrections"? Words like dictator, threat, constitution, democracy if I were to guess. You use terms and phrases like; "no question of what the domestic terrorists had in mind." Just what were they thinking? You use "plot", "staffers reported", "more authentic news sources", (more authentic than Fox?). You must mean state run CNN and MSNBC. I love the line that "republicans are concerned about amassing power". What do you think the Democrats have been doing for the last 138 days with your help? C'mon man!
just this past week michael flynn was out calling publicly for a myanmar-style coup to reinstall trump. the insurrection is still going on and the delusional trump base is here to tell us that it never happened in the the first place. totally delusional.
https://www.collinsdictionary.com/us/dictionary/english/insurrection
violent action that is taken by a large group of people against the rulers of their country, usually in order to remove them from office
https://dictionary.cambridge.org/us/dictionary/english/insurrection
an organized attempt by a group of people to defeat their government and take control of their country, usually by violence:
https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/04/media/lachlan-murdoch-fox-reliable-sources/index.html
Lachlan Murdoch finally says it out loud: Fox is the 'loyal opposition' to Biden
https://www.nbcnews.com/media/fox-news-will-loyal-opposition-biden-fox-ceo-says-rcna355
Fox News will be 'loyal opposition' to Biden, Fox CEO says
Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said Thursday that it is the job of Fox News to serve as the opposition to the Biden administration, clearly stating the political biases of a network that until 2017 billed itself as "fair and balanced."
Speaking at a Morgan Stanley investor conference, Murdoch said Fox News stood to benefit from Biden's presidency because the network would act as "the loyal opposition" to his administration.
Trump supporters tried to overthrow the government and they will keep trying until they succeed.
We surely don't have to worry about our representative being nominated as a profile in courage. What a disappointment she has become. The one important thing we've learned about her through all of this is that, when the winds shift and her advantage lies in another direction, that's when she'll change her stance and not before. it's all about her, not about our country.
Another day ending in Y, another editorial railing against Trump and his supporters. Stefanik is right on. There are currently 447 people being held in a DC jail until their trial dates and the majority of them are being charged with the misdemeanor crimes of “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority” and “disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.” Now disorderly conduct is an 'insurrection'? That's all the Dems have. Give me a break...
This is not “The Press.” They’re propagandists. Anonymous was very popular and spun a lot of lies as factual. The so called media has admitted to being partisan and falsifying information. They’re not accountable to anyone. They don’t feel they need to be.
Take a look at what Project Veritas is doing going after the New York Times/CNN. Have a good one...
what a terrific and brave column.
Thanks, Jerry Moore, for succinctly capturing the absurdity of Republicans' rationale for opposing an investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection. In particular, his calling out of those who "back the blue" is something long overdue. The people who participated in injuring and killing Capital police (and those who defend those people) sure didn't back that blue, did they? But Republicans in Congress conveniently ignore that point, lest it upset their "patriotic" base.
