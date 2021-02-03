WATERTOWN — Police officers in Rochester responded Friday to a domestic disturbance and followed proper procedure in dealing with the problem.
Well, that’s the take from union officials anyway.
But for many others who viewed the body-camera footage of the incident, the officers treated a 9-year-old girl in an appalling manner.
The girl said she wanted to kill herself and kill her mother.
It’s obvious that she was very upset, and it would have helped to have a counselor on the scene to try to calm her down.
Screaming that she wanted her father, the girl attempted to run away.
The officers pushed her into the snow outside her home and placed handcuffs on her.
Then they tried to place her in the back of a squad car.
But she refused to enter the vehicle and kept telling them that she wanted to see her father.
At some point, she kicked one of the officers.
So following the advice of one of the officers on the scene, another officer used pepper spray on the girl.
She screamed, and the officers placed her in the back of the squad car.
She was brought to a hospital in the area and eventually released.
The differing perspectives of authorities in Rochester are jarring.
“Those officers and those scenes, they broke no policy,” police union President Michael Mazzeo said at a news conference over the weekend, according to a story published Sunday in the New York Times. “There’s nothing that anyone can say they did that’s inappropriate.”
The head of the city’s Police Department would beg to differ.
“I’m not going to stand here and tell you that for a 9-year-old to have to be pepper-sprayed is OK,” interim Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan said.
“This is not something that any of us should want to justify, can justify,” said Mayor Lovely Warren. “And it is something we have to change.”
This incident demonstrates why reforming policing strategies is necessary.
The situation demanded a different approach, one the officers on the scene weren’t trained to consider.
I understand their actions in terms of controlling events before they become violent.
A friend of mine who became a Chicago police officer said establishing dominance as quickly as possible was critical to handling a domestic disturbance call.
Right from the start, officers need to show the people in the household who’s in charge.
And in many cases, this is precisely what’s needed.
But it’s not the way to handle every domestic incident.
As one of the officers in Rochester struggled trying to place handcuffs on the girl, he said to her, “You’re acting like a child.”
She had a good come back: “I am a child.”
Speaking truth to power.
One of the proposals in the move to reform policing strategies is to have mental health professionals respond to some situations.
Given what transpired in Rochester, this is a reasonable measure.
And some communities are adopting this tactic.
New York City, for example, is trying this out on a limited basis.
This is not a call to push police officers aside or send a message that they’re irrelevant.
They are essential to maintaining public safety, and they perform their jobs brilliantly.
But many of them are not adequately trained to deal with people who are experiencing emotionally stressing problems.
They’re law enforcement agents, not counselors or therapists.
Mental health professionals must be more involved in emergency calls.
Diffusing a volatile situation through verbal engagement can sometimes be much more effective than with physical restraint.
The process underway in every community to reform policing strategies must be taken seriously.
Recognizing when a different method would be appropriate can prevent a bigger crisis and avoid bad headlines.
Let’s be honest:
You don’t want to be part of a police department that’s in the news for roughing up a 9-year-old girl.
Advancing police reform measures must remain a priority.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
