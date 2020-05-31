Watertown — During one of his daily news briefings on the novel coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo made a rather bold claim more than a month ago.
Per usual, he presented the latest statistics on April 13. But later on in the event, he felt the need to name a special someone who hasn’t been part of the effort to flatten the curve in New York.
“The number is down because we brought the number down. God did not do that. Faith did not do that. Destiny did not do that. A lot of pain and suffering did that,” Cuomo said, building on his previous references on the human effort required to slow the spread of infection. “That’s how it works. It’s math. And if you don’t continue to do that, you’re going to see that number go back up. And that will be a tragedy if that number goes back up.”
Cuomo was specifically talking about a flattening of the curve when it comes to hospitalizations. At that point, this number appeared to have plateaued, he said. While cautioning against engaging in reckless behavior that could trigger another spike, he expressed hope that “the worst is over.”
I can’t read Cuomo’s mind, so it’s anyone’s guess what led him to drag a supreme being into the conversation. It’s likely that he merely wanted to emphasize how we as humans shouldn’t rely on outside agents to mitigate the consequences or our actions.
He’s correct. “Thoughts and prayers” are certainly charitable sentiments welcomed by people experiencing difficulties. But they won’t resolve anyone’s problems.
As Cuomo stated, this requires effort on our part. Many people throughout history who’ve sat on their hands waiting for a supernatural being to make things right have come away disappointed.
To no one’s surprise, a few individuals didn’t appreciate Cuomo’s comment. He received some backlash for dissing The Almighty.
“Should God receive credit for the turning of the tide of the coronavirus global pandemic? Not according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo,” Jim Daly, president of Focus on the Family, wrote on his blog. “Gov. Cuomo is partly right — and significantly wrong. New York’s governor is correct in saying that behavioral changes have had a positive impact on the decreasing rate of spread of the virulent pathogen. It’s a law of science and logic that if you separate people from each other, you inevitably lessen viral transmission of [the novel coronavirus]. But as a person of faith, I also believe God is in the middle of everything — including people’s decisions to self-isolate and abide by the government’s directives. In other words, as a Christian, I believe it’s impossible to de-link God from any aspect of our lives or our world.”
It was not lost on many the faithful that Cuomo made his declaration right after Holy Week ended.
“On Easter Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo made a comment about the coronavirus fight that caused a storm of complaints. Many are even calling it blasphemous,” Rex Teodosio wrote April 20. “Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Easter Monday remarks offended God-fearing Americans all over the country. He shows not only disdain for the faithful but also a lack of understanding of how God works and acts in society. … Gov. Cuomo, for example, does not understand where many health care workers found the strength to carry on their arduous work. These heroic professionals exposed themselves and their family to the pathogen. They worked overtime until exhausted, and then came back the following day. It would be insulting to say that extra work hours and paycheck bonuses alone motivated these professionals. No amount of money can compensate someone for catching the illness and risk dying from it. Worse yet, the motivation cannot possibly be devotion to the governor. These health care professionals were probably not inspired by the governor’s pleas to beat the virus. Generally, these selfless individuals are motivated by a love of neighbor, which, in turn, comes from a love of God.”
Teodosio penned his thoughts on the website for a group with quite an intriguing name: The American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property. Hmm, I have a hunch that pursuing social justice causes is not a big priority for its members.
Teodosio is right that numerous individuals seek inspiration from supernatural figures. But this doesn’t mean these divine bodies exist.
The various gods receiving requests for guidance from Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Hindu and Jewish health care workers have exclusive claims of authority — and because they contradict each other, they can’t all be true. So it’s obvious the adherents of most religions have fooled themselves as to the source of their inner strength.
And if this is the case for most religions, why shouldn’t we accept that it could well be the foundation for all religions? People can believe a falsehood so intently that it motivates them to act. That they feel inspired to care for others is real, but the basis for their charity is a delusion.
Perhaps Cuomo shouldn’t have ruffled the feathers of so many devote church-goers. Regardless, he is well within his right to ignore their pleadings for him to recant. As the executive head of our secular state government, he must carry on as if no divine power was involved.
For his part, Daly also raises an issue that has confounded religious faith for millennia: Is a deity responsible for all the horrible things that occur to us as well as the good? And if so, what does this mean for those who promote theism during a catastrophe? I’ll explore this topic next week.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.
