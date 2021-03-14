WATERTOWN — The Watertown City Council now has a 2-2 split on certain issues that prevents either side from approving any measures without compromise, but this characteristic is sorely lacking these days.
Council members Ryan Henry-Wilkinson and Lisa A. Ruggiero have not been thrilled with the way that Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has overseen the process for appointing a new colleague. Smith’s “my way or the highway” approach to city governance isn’t always effective and has sometimes earned him more rivals than supporters.
The resignation of Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia earlier this year left a vacancy that must be filled. The four remaining members need to appoint someone to take over the empty seat.
The positions held by both Henry-Wilkinson and Ruggiero are both up for election this year. Ruggiero will seek another term while Henry-Wilkinson will not.
The appointed council member will serve until this coming municipal election. So on the November ballot, city residents will vote among all the candidates for the two seats for four years each and one seat for two years.
This presents an interesting situation. Serving on the council would certainly give any candidate a clear advantage over challengers. This is turning the interview process into a showdown of which side of this City Council split can land the right candidate who will agree with its positions.
An example of this advantage was seen when Mark C. Walczyk resigned from the City Council after being elected to the state Assembly in 2018. Sarah V. Compo, who worked with Walczyk as part of state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie’s staff, interviewed for the vacancy and was appointed. She ran for election to the council that year and won handily.
Compo and Smith have often sided against Henry-Wilkinson and Ruggiero. The mayor usually had the upper hand because Roshia joined him and Compo on most issues.
But now that Roshia’s gone, the question of which side will prevail is up in the air. Smith has maintained a very tight leash over the process, making up some of the rules as he goes along.
He unilaterally decided that three of the four council members needed to agree to interview a particular candidate before that person would be called in for a chat. He also wanted to have the candidates interviewed behind closed doors rather than during an open session. This didn’t sit well with all of the council members.
It’s also stymied the process from moving forward. So far, the council has interviewed only two candidates: Amy Horton (who has announced that she’ll run for the council this year) and Benjamin Shoen. On March 1, the City Council was unable to appoint a new member after it arrived at the expected 2-2 split for each candidate.
Smith doesn’t seem to be open to interviewing anyone else for the vacancy. Perhaps leaving the seat empty would be the best solution. But if Henry-Wilkinson and Ruggiero want additional candidates and more transparency in the process, they should stick together and play hard ball.
An evenly divided council can cause a logjam when it comes to important issues because nothing will be officially approved. If Henry-Wilkinson and Ruggiero conclude it would be in the city’s best interest to fill the vacant seat with a qualified candidate, they can create this logjam by not voting in favor of items on the agenda. Maybe the threat of such a scenario would be enough to nudge Smith toward calling more candidates and interviewing them in open session.
But if not, imagine what a 2-2 split could do.
Want to approve a city budget? Not today. Need to fund some renovations for the hydro-electric facility? Ain’t gonna happen.
OK, this is an extreme step that I doubt either council member would actually take. Given that she’s running for re-election, Ruggiero will be especially reluctant to stand in the way of getting things done for the city.
Neither of them, though, should ignore that it is an option. Sure, it’s not a good one if we desire a functioning government.
But let’s examine the recent history of politics on all levels. Is any tactic really off the table when it comes to getting what you want? Look at how the need to push petty grievances frequently trumps effective governance in Washington, D.C.
Of course, Smith could take the first step here by being more accommodating to the wishes of what’s now half the council. But that seems even less likely than Henry-Wilkinson and Ruggiero clogging the system by not approving anything.
Therefore, stalemate reigns supreme at City Hall. It’s good that voters will be able to resolve this dilemma in November.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may call him at 315-661-2369 or send emails to jmoore@wdt.net. They also may follow him on Twitter: @WDT_OpEd.
