As the Fourth of July approached, ideas flooded over me about how to connect the meaning of this holiday with the mission of this newspaper’s editorial page.
To my surprise, I had already written something to that effect a year ago. I came across the column printed above, which expressed my thoughts quite nicely.
It was important for me to get this right as I wanted to leave readers with a message dear to my heart as an opinion writer and editor. Progress isn’t possible without change, and change isn’t possible without risking conflict.
That’s why some content on this page rubs some readers the wrong way. But considering differing viewpoints is essential if we’re to mature as a society.
This is an appropriate message to offer on any Independence Day. But given a change in my role at the Watertown Daily Times, it was crucial for me to take advantage of this moment to provide these thoughts.
Financial constraints compelled this company’s leadership to lay off some staff members here. They eliminated the position of editorial page editor, and now I’ll contribute editorials and columns on a freelance basis. Other editors will oversee the editorial page going forward.
I’m fortunate, though, to have accepted a full-time position with another organization late last year. So I’ve been working there during the day and preparing the op-ed content for the newspaper on the evenings and weekends.
I previously spoke with my boss about possibly cutting back my hours at some point, and it’s time for me to make that move. I’ll definitely miss the multiple full-time paychecks, but spending most of my time working isn’t sustainable.
It’s been a privilege to serve as the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times for the past 10 years. Members of the Johnson family gave me the necessary freedom and appropriate structure to develop content that’s challenging and relevant, and I thank them for placing their trust in me to carry out these duties on their behalf.
I appreciate all the interaction I’ve had with this newspaper’s readers. I’ll continue to contribute editorials and columns periodically and look forward to discussing important issues with many of you.
Feel free to stay in touch by sending emails to JerryMooreWorkSpace@proton.me. I encourage everyone to keep reading the editorial page and continue making it as dynamic as possible with your feedback.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.