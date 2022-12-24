In my column this week, I wrote about a recipe that’s been part of my family’s get-togethers for decades. Here is the recipe for Frango mint cake!
— Jerry Moore
Ingredients for cake batter:
■ 1 box of Devil’s Food cake mix
■ 1 4-ounce box of instant chocolate pudding
■ 4 eggs
■ 1 cup sour cream
■ ¾ cup of vegetable oil
■ ½ cup of water
■ 12 to 15 Frango mint chocolates cut into pieces (it’s not necessary to use the Frango mint brand; any type of small mint chocolates will do for this recipe)
Ingredients for cake frosting:
■ 8 ounces of cream cheese
■ 8 ounces of butter (softened)
■ ½ teaspoon of cream
■ ½ teaspoon of vanilla
■ 2 cups powdered sugar (add more to increase thickness, if desired)
Instructions:
■ Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
■ Combine the Devil’s Food cake mix, instant chocolate pudding, eggs, sour cream, vegetable oil and water in a large bowl, using an electric hand mixer.
■ Cut the mint chocolates into pieces and add them into the cake batter, mixing thoroughly.
■ Pour the batter into a greased Bundt cake mold (Pam works well) and bake for about 55 minutes.
■ Use a toothpick to make sure the cake is sufficiently baked.
■ Allow the cake to cool for a short time.
■ Turn the Bundt cake mold over to release the cake onto a large plate.
■ Cover the cake and allow it to cool for an hour or two.
■ Frost the cake with cream cheese frosting (use a can of cream cheese frosting if you don’t want to make your own frosting).
■ Chop up a few more mint chocolates and sprinkle them on top of the cake.
