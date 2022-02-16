Athlete leaves no doubt that he chooses a life of joy

Olympic sporting events have been part of our television viewing this past week. Curling has been one of the main events we have watched.
The U.S. mixed doubles team featured a gentleman named Christopher Plys. I always enjoy learning about the athletes and their journey to the Olympics. Chris Plys’s story fascinated me.
I am sure column readers realize by now that if I had a mantra, it would certainly be “Joy!” This member of the U.S. curling team (both mixed doubles and the men’s team) has a tattoo on his forearm declaring “I Choose Joy!”
The young man from Duluth, Minn., explained that the tattoo was for his father, Patrick, who died in 2012. His father had battled brain cancer — the last time he went into surgery, he ended up having a stroke and kind of lost his ability to speak and walk, Mr. Plys had said. The first thing his father wrote when he could start writing again, was, “I choose joy.”
The announcers said Chris Plys saw the words “I Choose Joy” as powerful ones and had them tattooed on his forearm. During the game, the tattoo has been visible a number of times.
The Plys family also has launched Project Joy. The goal of this organization is fighting hunger for children. Amazing!
I am sure this won’t surprise any of you, but I have never even considered a tattoo. Life is too changeable to consider something so permanent. We change our clothes, hair styles and, yes, even hair color.
I absolutely love the declaration, though, “I Choose Joy.” And I love the fact this athlete has put that phrase on his forearm so it is part of every shot (or throw — my apologies; I really don’t know the language of curling).
I have written the Chris Plys story in my journal for remembering and will remember and repeat his phrase “I Choose Joy” each morning. I had written as part of this column that if there was ever any consideration of a tattoo for my arm it would be “I Choose Joy,” but I deleted that sentence — there will never be even the slightest consideration of a tattoo! I will be happy with that phrase printed on my refrigerator door.
BIRTHDAY WISHES
A friend Robert Hampton will celebrate his birthday on Feb. 22. Robert is a sports enthusiast, always cheering on local athletes and his favorite driver in a NASCAR race.
Have a terrific birthday, Robert. My warmest wishes are sent your way today for only the best as you celebrate. Happy Birthday, Robert!
NORTH COUNTRY ATTIRE
Sunday morning, there was a stop at Price Chopper for salmon. As I walked across the parking lot with my groceries in hand, I met a young man I know.
I just had the marvelous opportunity to visit with this gentleman less than an hour prior to our parking lot meeting. Visiting with this Massena resident is always a pleasure with a brief “Good morning — we meet again” such a joy. “Twice in one day,” he said with a smile.
It wasn’t our brief conversation that struck me on Sunday but this young man’s attire. His shoes were sandals; there was no coat that I saw; plus, he was wearing shorts.
The thermometer in my car as I began my drive home told me it was 4 degrees outside. (I am sure there was a wind chill as well!) Only in the north country would someone be wearing shorts on a day when the temperatures remained in the single digits!
Isn’t life in the north country wonderful when we have the opportunity to meet friends on a Sunday morning — and enjoy the beauty of a winter day, whether you are wearing a heavy long coat and scarf or shorts?
COUNTDOWN CONTINUES
Our Countdown to Spring continues with the Cornell Bird Cam beginning the documentation of the life of the Cornell red-tailed hawks. For a number of years, I have watched with interest the Cornell University Live Bird Cam. As viewers watch, the red-tailed hawks build their nests, hatch their eggs and raise their young.
On Monday, I clicked on that Bird Cam. Although the area was empty with only a few twigs and snow, for me it was encouraging that the camera was once again letting the viewer know nesting and spring would begin soon.
Although I understand there are some issues with labor talks, baseball spring training is scheduled to begin this week. I am not a baseball fan but do look forward to the announcement of spring training — a true harbinger of spring.
The Countdown on my iPad tells us that spring arrives in 31 days! We know the reality of spring’s arrival in the north country, that spring will probably be accompanied by a snowstorm. I find it hopeful, though, to center our thoughts on the change of season within a few short weeks.
A dear friend ends every email now with the phrase “Think Spring! Think Flowers!” There are beautiful crocus and daffodils accompanying the Countdown to Spring on my iPad.
I would love to “Think Flowers,” but we will have to have a few warmer days to melt the snow in front of our house before the arrival of spring flowers in our yard. At this moment, our crocus would never be able to push through the piles of snow edging our yard.
Crocus have an amazing ability to push their way through mud and snow. That is the true beauty of spring that life appears and the beauty of the new season — flowers, green grass and new life — surrounds us.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Joy does not simply happen to us. We have to choose joy and keep choosing it every day.”
— Henri Nouwen
Welcome to the discussion.
