NEW YORK — Proposals to streamline New York state’s sprawling and cumbersome court system are leaving out an often overlooked but critical part of the system: the state’s more than 1,250 randomly operated and loosely regulated town and village courts. These courts dispense justice in millions of cases each year and, for thousands of New Yorkers, an appearance before a town justice is the only firsthand experience they will have with our court system.
People turn to town and village courts when charged with misdemeanors or to settle debtor disputes and other local offenses such as traffic violations. When they walk into one of these mostly rural “Justice Courts,” they should expect a comparable level of judicial competence in buildings that are well equipped and well-staffed, which is commonplace in our big city courts. But too often that is not the case.
While appearing before a Poughkeepsie or Plattsburgh town justice might conjure quaint images of George Bailey’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” in Bedford Falls or Atticus Finch in a Maycomb, Ala., courtroom, our Justice Courts suffer from some real-life deficiencies with real-life consequences for real-life people.
The Office of Attorney General’s regional offices recently documented some of those deficiencies during an extensive study involving discussions with public defenders, town justices, legal services lawyers and district attorneys from almost every county in the state. Our findings make it clear that significant change is necessary in order to ensure that all New Yorkers, regardless of where they live, have equal access to justice in their local courts.
First, the number of Justice Courts should be reduced through a process of combination and reform.
There are more than 1,250 local Justice Courts in 57 counties throughout the state. In order to achieve minimum standards among Justice Courts, consolidation is critical.
In many parts of the state, numerous individual Justice Courts exist only a few miles — in some cases a few blocks — from each other, resulting in geographic and jurisdictional overlap and facility and funding inefficiencies. There is no need for all of these overlapping courts to remain in existence in order for justice to be provided on a local basis.
Without consolidation, there is no logistical or financial way to achieve the much needed improvements in court facilities, accessibility, training, technology, staffing and fine collection practices.
Overlapping Justice Courts create enormous burdens on taxpayer-funded resources at the local, county and state levels. The result is that many individual courts lack the resources required to perform basic functions crucial to dispensing justice.
Consolidation also would enhance the provision of indigent defense services. With fewer justice courts to cover, public defenders would be able to appear in more proceedings in their jurisdictions and spend more time meeting with their clients and preparing their cases rather than traveling between courts.
Second, reforms are needed to ensure consistent and professional application of the law by competent town and village judges.
In a tradition that has largely worked well for decades, New York town and village judges do not have to be lawyers. In fact, nearly 70 percent of the state’s town Justice Courts are presided over by lay judges. While we are not advocating that these judges in all cases be required to be lawyers, in order to ensure access to justice, due process and statewide equity, significant reforms are necessary.
Because local justices preside over varied and complex criminal matters and can impose jail sentences of up to a year, we believe that due process includes the right to go before a lawyer judge in cases involving criminal charges. In addition, just as lawyer justices are subject to robust state continuing legal education requirements, it is imperative that non-lawyer judges also be subject to ongoing training requirements.
Finally, it is crucial that Justice Courts be required to maintain minimum standards with respect to court facilities. Simply put, the lack of resources and adequate facilities in many Justice Courts prevents justice from being served, impairs the provision of due process and impedes access to the court.
Equal justice under the law means the same thing upstate as it does downstate. It is my hope that through these broad changes, we can reform what is in many ways an obsolete, two-tiered system and ensure that all New Yorkers who come before their local court have the same access to justice.
Letitia A. James is New York state attorney general.
