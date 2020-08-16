Editor’s note: Sometimes it seems that 2020 has it out for us. The good news of graduations and school sports were just a whisper. The pandemic has kept us from our friends and families and curtailed the everyday interactions that define our humanity. We know there are good news stories out there and nothing make us happier to share them. So when Barb Brown’s story dropped in our mail box we thought the best way to share it was in her own words. It could have been just a shopping trip, but a small gesture turned it to something different. Enjoy!
If you come across “Guardian Angels,” John and Avis Thompson, of Ogdensburg, please extend to them “A Thousand Thanks” from me.
Imagine this. In the midst of a global pandemic, and under a continental heat dome, I decided it was finally time to replace my inoperable propane grill. My friend in her roomy Forester, and I in my tiny Prius C headed to the local big box store to buy a shiny new on-sale model. She parked in front of the line of grills, I ran into the store, bought the grill and within 10 minutes we were ready to load it into my friend’s Suburu.
It was 44”x 45” — No matter how often or which way, the saleswomen measured it, the Forester offered one inch less breadth than needed.
While considering swapping the ready-to-go grill for the boxed have-to-put-together grill, I calculated the expected assembly time, and quickly determined that my grill and the COVID vaccine would probably develop along the same timeline. Other options were percolating but...
Seconds later, a masked couple in a HUGE pickup truck parked behind us, jumped out, and volunteered, “looks like you can’t fit it in your car. We’ll take it to your house.”
Grateful but not knowing them, and knowing my house was over 15 miles away, I thanked them anyway, but told them how far away their trip would be. They looked at each other, shrugged their shoulders and said, ”that’s OK...we don’t have anything else to do!”
Astonished, I asked, “What are you, my Guardian Angels? Who ARE you?”
Introductions were made as the gentleman and the two sales ladies hoisted the grill into the back of the truck, then off we went to my house, with the Subaru leading the way for the “angels,” and my Prius C bringing up the rear, watching my new grill ride securely toward its new home.
As we unloaded, I tried to give them a monetary token of my appreciation but they refused. Flatly! “It wouldn’t be a good deed if we took money,” they both argued.
I strongly disagree; it truly IS “the thought that counts.” In the midst of vile, vitriolic words and inflammatory actions attacking from all directions, and in this extended isolation, to have this gracious deed received from complete strangers, is a thankful reminder that altruism and goodness is not a lost value in the U.S. To go with each of our beautiful 1000 Islands, a thousand thanks to John and Avis Thompson.
— Barb Brown, Morristown
It’s the editor again — If you have a story of a good deed done, please send it, with a couple of pictures, to tgraser@wdt.net.
