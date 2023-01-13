Be part of history, watch hockey

Over the next six days, residents of Canton have an opportunity to be part of something that will likely never happen again in this community.
Ten hockey games of the Lake Placid 2023 World University Games will be played on the SUNY Canton Campus.
Teams from Japan, Latvia, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Canada and Ukraine will play preliminary games on the ice at Roo’s House.
The winter edition of the World University Games has been played every two years since 1960 games in Chamonix, France, except for 2021, when the games planned for Lucerne, Switzerland, we canceled.
The Lake Placid 2023 World University Games is only the second time the games have been in the United States. The first time was in 1972, when the games were also in Lake Placid.
In 1972 games, SUNY Plattsburgh housed hockey teams and games were in the newly-constructed Stafford Ice Arena. The U.S. team didn’t win a single game but came away with a bronze medal because it was just a three-team tournament.
The other teams were Canada and The Soviet Union. It was also the last time the U.S. team medaled in the games. The best finishes since 1972 have been fourth place in 1989 and 2013.
Some have credited the 1972 games proving that Lake Placid could pull off the 1980 Olympic Games. There has been some talk about these games helping the region launch another bid for the Olympics.
Big crowds at the venues in St. Lawrence County could be a part of that.
I should have mentioned earlier that Clarkson’s Cheel Arena and SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall are also the sites of hockey games.
The men’s and women’s teams are staying on campus at SUNY Potsdam.
Men’s hockey has been in the games since 1962. The women’s tournament became part of the competition in 2009.
The tournament finals are in Lake Placid at the Herb Brooks Arena. The preliminary games here will become more exciting as the stakes increase with each passing day.
The remaining games in Canton are:
■ Jan.13
1 p.m.: Canada vs. Sweden
4:30 p.m.
Czech Republic vs. Japan
■ Jan. 14
4:30 p.m.: Latvia vs. Ukraine
■ Jan. 15
9:30 a.m.: Canada vs. Japan
1 p.m.: Czech Republic vs. Latvia
■ Jan. 16
8 p.m.: Ukraine vs. Sweden
■ Jan.17
1 p.m.: Latvia vs. Canada
4:30 p.m.: Sweden vs. Japan
■ Jan. 18
4:30 p.m.: Czech Republic vs. Ukraine
8 p.m.: Japan vs. Ukraine
■ Jan. 19
4:30 p.m.: Latvia vs. Sweden
8 p.m.: Canada vs. Czech Republic
With games as early as 9: a.m. and as late as 8 p.m., there is a time that should be convenient for everyone.
Tickets are only $10 and can be purchased at lakeplacid2023.com.
See you rinkside.
Tom Graser is the Editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. Graser says he attended World University Games hockey matches in 1972. His brother, who he remembers going to the games, has no such memory. Has his whole life been a lie?
