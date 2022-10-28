Beginning the end of another summer

You know that morning when you wake up too early and you sense the air has changed? You pull the blanket up from the foot of the bed where it has been unneeded for months, but now adds a layer of comfort from the cool breeze floating in the window that has not been closed at night since May. The curtains drift apart to let the stream of freshness reach you.
That’s the “end of summer” feeling. Cool. Refreshing. This is the morning you’ve been waiting for: the morning that tells you that summer may finally be over.
Summer means sun and heat and dragging your chair around the backyard as the shade plays tag with you and then disappears. It means the penetrating warmth of the day baking into the core of the house until you relent and turn on the air conditioner, then curse the closed windows and doors and the constant hum spitting out refrigerated air, waiting until the evening is cool enough to open the windows again.
Breaking sweat when simply walking out the front door or standing in the kitchen is too much. Ninety degrees and northern New York should be mutually exclusive. Avoiding the heat is part of the reason you live here. You experience the agony of global warming on a personal level and are offended by it.
Your husband, of course, loves summer. He mows the lawn and jumps in the pool. He weeds his garden and checks on his tomatoes and garlic and lettuce and green beans, and he jumps in the pool. You rarely jump in the pool. You’ve stopped riding your bike and going for walks by the river. Hikes are absolutely out of the question.
But on that morning when you wake up to the chill fresh air and pull the blanket up under your chin, you look forward to getting your bike out of the shed again, or taking your camera to the river for a peaceful afternoon with the geese and the herons, or walking through the woods listening to the red-eyed vireos and the blue-jays conversing unseen in the trees. Perhaps a deer will stop and look you over and you will smile because you are there again to enjoy it.
All of that goes through your head as you roll over to go back to sleep thinking of all the cool fall loveliness waiting for you.
