Beginning the end of another summer

That end of summer feeling is in the air. Tom Graser/Plaindealer photo

You know that morning when you wake up too early and you sense the air has changed? You pull the blanket up from the foot of the bed where it has been unneeded for months, but now adds a layer of comfort from the cool breeze floating in the window that has not been closed at night since May. The curtains drift apart to let the stream of freshness reach you.

That’s the “end of summer” feeling. Cool. Refreshing. This is the morning you’ve been waiting for: the morning that tells you that summer may finally be over.

