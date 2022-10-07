Breast cancer walk is an emotional event

If you have not participated in the Gouverneur Breast and Ovarian Cancer Walk, you have missed out on one of the most moving events Northern New York has to offer.
I went for the second year in a row last weekend and quickly ran out of words to describe it.
It was a river of pink, or a sea of pink. The walkers flowed down Main Street.
Sometimes you get stuck with a metaphor because it is so apt.
Just as a river or an ocean is made up of drops of water that, working together, carve valleys through the land and wear mountains down to nothing, the individuals in the walk, each contributing what they can, have made the lives of so many people, so much better, in what could be their darkest times.
I was involved in cancer fundraising from 2006 to 2019. I walked in my first Relay For Life after I was diagnosed with colon cancer.
I didn’t last long that year. I was in treatment and felt proud to be able to complete a couple of laps and head for home.
I did some sort of fundraising for Relay For Life every year. Some years we raised a lot and some years, not so much, but I was convinced that every dollar raised could do some good.
That first year I was approached by another colon cancer survivor.
“They gave me six months to live,” she said. “And here I am, 15 years later.”
My prognosis was not so dire. I had very good odds for a complete recovery. I was not worried about dying. I congratulated her and thanked her. We became friends of a sort and I never told her what I thought that night when I got home.
She got to tell her tale of survival, while we never hear from those who don’t survive.
Living in the world of cancer fundraising can make you feel helpless. Everybody you are hanging around with has some connection to cancer. Every year more people you know experience a death or die themselves. The list of people we memorialized each year only grows.
My friend Anne is the one I think of most. Anne was young, had metastatic breast cancer and two young kids. We worked together for a time. Anne was a native in the town we moved to and she was the one who helped us find babysitters, invited us to parties, gave us advice on doctors and dentists.
When we moved away, we knew she didn’t have long. She was still her bubbly, helpful self, but we knew because we knew. We knew there was only one ending.
One day her very active Facebook feed fell silent. I noticed immediately and waited for the inevitable.
Her children are growing up now. I watch them on social media and imagine how proud their mom would be and feel guilty about my good fortune.
At the breast cancer walk in 2021, when all those folks met in Gouverneur and marched through a cold September rain, organizer Terry A. Pistolesi told me she was not surprised that the rain did nothing to keep away the crowd.
“Cancer patients go through a lot more than walking in the rain,” she said.
This year the sun was bright, the air was warm and the crowd was as big as ever.
I staked out a place to take pictures and waited for the walkers to flow down the street. I thought of my friend Anne, and my friend Dianne and my friend Steve and all the others whose stories I heard over the years. And, I looked at the river of people, dressed in pink and walking for the people in their lives affected by disease.
I felt good. Everyone has their own story. But on Saturday it was one story — a story of hope, a story of strength and a story of togetherness. A story where the ending isn’t inevitable.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. So far, it looks like nothing can kill him.
