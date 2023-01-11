PAMELIA — As your elected town of Pamelia highway superintendent, it is important for you to know that funding for critical Department of Public Works services including snow plowing and road maintenance are on the chopping block.
I was elected as your town highway superintendent in 2015.
I take my responsibility to plow, maintain and improve your town roads seriously.
Over the last seven years, your Highway Department has repaved or reprofiled 13.41 miles of road.
We have plowed snow from the town roads to keep you moving safely.
We stepped up our roadside brush control program to improve sight distances, improved drainage to protect and preserve precious pavement, improved culverts to reduce flooding from heavy rains and melting snow.
Our work requires dedicated workers driving heavy machinery when conditions are the worst that Mother Nature has to offer.
We do it with pride and respect for the needs of our neighbors and the traveling public.
In 2017, we started a program of planned replacement of the town’s outdated highway equipment. Many plow trucks were more than 20 years old and growing increasingly unreliable.
At my request, the Town Board approved funding to purchase three new heavy International plow trucks, one new Caterpillar loader for handling road salt and a used Gradall for drainage work.
We also requisitioned and the Town Board approved buying two new light pickup trucks with plows to maintain your neighborhoods and side roads.
When your highway superintendent and Town Board work together, we can keep the roads open during the worst storms, maintain your highways and plan for our community’s future.
We live in a town that does not charge you a property tax, and we all benefit from it.
Your Highway Department’s expenses are paid from the town’s general fund and always have been.
Pamelia has a healthy fund balance with more than enough money to execute a well-planned capital replacement plan for highway equipment.
In past years, the Town Board routinely funded replacement of highway equipment and smartly deployed your funds to ensure that vital highway services will continue at the high level that we all expect and demand.
Unfortunately, after the last election cycle, things changed for the worse. The Town Board’s orderly planned replacement program for highway equipment has been repeatedly voted down by the slimmest of margins.
My proposals to sell our used plow trucks when they have the highest value and to reinvest the proceeds in newer and more efficient trucks with active warranties has gotten a thumbs down from the same slim majority.
These decisions are not in the best interests of the traveling public and make little financial sense for taxpayers.
As it stands today, Pamelia will run its heavy equipment until it has little value and only then consider replacement.
This is not a sensible plan and may well leave us all without the vital equipment we need to plow the roads.
Your Highway Department can generate revenues for the town.
Last month, the town had an opportunity to ink a contract with Jefferson County to plow the county roads in our town.
Rather than seize the opportunity to put your capital equipment to work earning money for the town, the naysayers on your Town Board suggested that your town should pay the county to plow the town roads!
The net result of that suggestion will be your tax dollars paying another town to plow your roads.
I have seen the county snow and ice contract, and it will cost you a lot more to operate that way.
Why do I bring these matters to your attention and risk reprisals from the very Town Board that funds my work?
Because I am elected by you and I work for you, not the Town Board.
We — the traveling public, town residents, taxpayers and voters — must take action or risk losing the vital service of your Highway Department.
Please come and support your Highway Department at the next Town Board meeting.
Bruce Call is highway superintendent for the town of Pamelia.
