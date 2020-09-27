Can we still be a country?

Former clerks pay respects to Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her flag-draped casket rests on the Lincoln catafalque on the west steps of the Supreme Court on Sept. 23. A pioneering lawyer and according the Chief Justice John Roberts ‘a jurist of historic stature,’ Ginsburg died September 18 at the age of 87 after a long battle against cancer. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS