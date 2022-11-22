CLAYTON — There’s something about the St. Lawrence River this time of year that is captivating, so much so that it can cloud our vision of reality.
On a recent Sunday afternoon while assisting a boater who had broken down while fishing and needed a tow back to his dock, the beauty of the river came alive for me. For about 15 minutes before sunset, the red, yellow and orange leaves on the trees were beaming with color, which reflected off a glass slick surface of the river like a mirror.
There were no other boats on the river, and the only noise that could be heard was the hum of our engine and the conversation of another boater who we were helping. It was like I had been dropped into a different world until the reality of the river came flashing back.
That reality is the danger of cold water this time of year. While we are still having some warm days, the cool nights are slowly dropping the water temperature. And if you happen to fall overboard, you might only have seconds to survive.
It’s important to note that there still are a lot of people who use the river each and every day. Many individuals and families who live in the Thousand Islands use boats to go back and forth to get groceries and supplies. Hunters also can be found on the river along with anglers targeting bass, walleye and other species.
However, all that will soon come to a stop.
From now to December, the river will continue to drop in temperature until the shallow areas begin to show ice. By late December and early January, we’ll be iced in, and an encounter with the water could result in disaster.
It’s important to understand the risks with cold water this time of year. The state of New York thought it was so important that in 2009 it passed a law requiring that from Nov. 1 to May 1, anyone in a 21-foot boat or less in length is required to wear a Coast Guard-certified life jacket.
If you are planning to be out on the river this fall, there are three specific characteristics that you should understand regarding what happens to the body when immersed in cold water, according to the nonprofit BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water. This group is innovative leader promoting safe, clean and responsible boating. Failure to recognize these, can lead to hypothermia:
■ Cold shock: Falling into cold water provokes an immediate gasp reflex. If your head is under water, you’d inhale water and it is unlikely you’ll resurface if you’re not wearing a life jacket. Initial shock can cause panic, hyperventilation and increase heart rate leading to a heart attack. This stage lasts three to five minutes, and you should concentrate on staying afloat with your head above water.
■ Swimming failure: In just three to 30 minutes, the body will experience swimming failure. Due to loss of muscle coordination, swimming becomes a struggle and the body tends to go more vertical in the water, making any forward movement increasingly difficult.
■ Hypothermia: True hypothermia sets in after about 30 minutes. Most victims never make it to this stage since 75% of individuals succumb and die in the earlier stages of cold water immersion. At this stage, your body’s core temperature gets dangerously low, and your survival chances are greatly lessened. Most victims become unconscious.
Additional tips to consider before you venture out include:
■ Wearing a brightly colored life jacket so you can be easily spotted.
■ Checking the forecast.
■ Letting someone know where you’re going and when you’ll be back.
■ Knowing how you plan to get back aboard your boat.
■ Having a way to call for help if you need it, or have a personal locator beacon.
This time of year can result in memories that will last a lifetime. However, it’s not a time to ignore the dangers of cold water and take the risks seriously.
For more information, please visit the following website: www.BoatUS.org/cold-water-boating/hypothermia.
Author Capt. Grant Langheinrich is the owner of TowBoatUS in Clayton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.