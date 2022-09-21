We have a time crunch for Biden’s judicial picks

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks April 8 during an event celebrating her confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court with President Joseph R. Biden Jr. on the South Lawn of the White House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Tribune News Service

DALLAS (Tribune News Service) — The controversial rulings in the Trump documents case by a Florida federal judge nominated by the former president — and the prospect that a Trump-dominated appeals court will consider any appeals — is a vivid reminder of the long reach of any president’s judicial appointments.

Trump-nominated judges have also been active in rejecting President Joe Biden’s actions on issues ranging from immigration to voting rights. So it’s hardly surprising that Biden, a onetime Senate Judiciary Committee chair, has emphasized nominating federal judges, both to counter the ideological impact of the many Trump-selected conservative judges and to broaden the white male-dominated judiciary’s demographic makeup.

