OPED-RAMIREZ-COLUMN-GET

President Joseph R. Biden Jr. delivers the State of the Union address Tuesday in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/Tribune News Service

 Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AFP

DALLAS (Tribune News Service) — Like prior presidents, Joe Biden used his State of the Union speech to build on his achievements and to lay the basis for what quite clearly is a plan to seek a second term.

“Let’s finish the job,” Biden urged Congress in an optimistic, forward-looking speech that may have been the most vigorous and effective of his presidency. After two years in office, he said, “the State of the Union is strong.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.