The team at the Greater-Watertown North Country Chamber of Commerce continues to work for not only our members, but the entire business community, during these trying times. Each of our employees are working remotely to ensure we are keeping businesses connected and informed. We have been on countless calls and virtual meetings with representatives and organizations at the local, regional, state and federal levels to represent our business community; gathering information to share and asking questions that are important to business owners and employees throughout the Greater Watertown area. As details continue to emerge about the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Assistance and the newly passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, we will share information and work to provide answers that will arise in the coming weeks.
As a Chamber of Commerce, our daily activity involves face-to-face interaction with our members, as it does for the businesses we serve. In response to the social distancing requirement and the 100% workforce reduction for “non-essential” businesses, we have created and executed a new program to offer to our business community, Coffee Talk with the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce. Coffee Talk offers a virtual platform for members of our community to engage in and is held twice per week at 9:30 a.m. The web-based series offers casual conversation on Tuesday mornings, providing the opportunity to catch up with others, ask questions and spend some time with other professionals from the comforts of your remote office. On Thursday, we invite guest speakers to join us to discuss relevant topics surrounding business and the Covid-19 pandemic. We invite both members and non-members to join us each week as we continue to make meaningful connections, face-to-face during a time when we must physically distance ourselves.
As a business owner or representative, we truly would like to hear from you. Let us know how you are doing during these challenging times. If there is a specific topic you would like to learn about, please let us know. It is with input from local businesses that we can show our support. It is our duty to connect with North Country businesses and we will continue to stay flexible and diligent in serving our community.
Kylie S. Peck
President & CEO
Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce
