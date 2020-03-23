Right now, the world as we know it has changed overnight. As we navigate this uncharted territory together, we must remember that we are not alone. During these challenging times, the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce will continue to serve our community with pride, standing as your partner. Our organization remains dedicated to sharing information, resources and updates as they become available through a number of outlets. In a time where we are being flooded with information, being forced to make uncomfortable decisions about our personal and professional worlds, please take a moment to remember a few things: Educate yourself using reliable sources. There is an overabundance of information available at your fingertips which may or may not be accurate. To best serve your business, organization, family, and community, be sure to double check the facts. The best way to get through this is by staying as calm and collected as possible to make informed decisions.
Don’t be afraid to ask questions. This brand-new situation brings a lot of questions along with it. Looking to community partners to figure out the answers is nothing to be ashamed of. Ask the questions, even if there is no answer now, solutions are best developed when we work together.
Talk to someone about your concerns. At the chamber, we have talked so much about Covid-19 and the unknown situation that surrounds us it hurts. We have talked with chamber members, non-members, government officials, healthcare workers, concerned citizens, total strangers, you name it, we have talked with them. It helps make the uneasy feelings subside when we are heard.
In the days, weeks and months ahead the Chamber will do what we do best. Make connections and get answers for our community. We have added a dedicated page to our website regarding Covid-19 and we add important guidelines, regulations and funding opportunities for the business community daily. This is something we will continue to build as time goes on. You will also see us communicating through social media with important information, lighthearted posts to make people smile and of course, information to promote business regardless of the mandates in place. We can’t forget our business community which make up the regional economy. The North Country is strong, and we must work together in these most difficult times.
The GWNC Chamber of Commerce will continue to support our members and our community through this challenging time and encourage everyone to practice good health habits and follow best practices and procedures based on the recommendations shared by State and County Health Departments and the CDC.
Kylie S. Peck is the President and CEO of the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce. Visit their website at www.watertownny.com.
