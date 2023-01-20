WATERTOWN — The future of the ownership of the Watertown golf course adjacent to Thompson Park has been settled.
WATERTOWN — The future of the ownership of the Watertown golf course adjacent to Thompson Park has been settled.
A legal action was filed against the move by the City Council to purchase the 64-acre site.
State Supreme Court Justice James P. McClusky dismissed the case Tuesday, leaving the city free to proceed with its plan to acquire the property and golf facility.
But something has been missing in the discussions on the future of the property.
It’s more than a golf course.
A fine winter day at the golf course attracts scores of cross-country skiers and snowshoers who take advantage of the seasonal wonderland in their backyard, not caring — or ignoring — who owns it.
For skiers, the terrain is not too challenging, with an occasional gentle hill.
But the drive to the park is short, creating a convenient winter outing for people in the Watertown area.
There are no mechanical ski track groomers that would make skiing more convenient.
Instead, intrepid skiers make their own tracks.
And in the best-case scenario, when the snowshoers stay off those tracks and create their own tracks, harmony is assured.
Imagine this:
Whoever runs the course finally realizes the winter potential of the land.
A cross-country trail groomer is purchased, able to put down tracks for both traditional skiing and skate-skiing.
With the rise in popularity of winter fat-biking, trails could also be made for those cycles.
The perimeter of the course would make an excellent trail route for all.
Lessons are given, and competitions are held.
A scholastic cross-country ski team is created.
A warming area is opened, selling snacks and drinks.
A small fee is charged for trail access.
Perhaps an outdoor skating rink is created on site.
Watertown has been called Snowtown USA, and not in a snide fashion.
Losing the winter availability of the golf course would have been a detriment to the quality of life in the area.
Of course, such a vision for the golf course could be realized when in either private or public hands.
And on a clear winter day on the course, that vision can be abundantly clear.
Chris Brock is the features writer at the Watertown Daily Times.
