Minor fender bender? That will be $42,000, please!

The Auto Club and California Highway Patrol hold a news event at The Auto Club to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving on April 4, 2022. Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/Tribune News Service

NEW YORK — Modern cars are marvelous, except when they need fixing — in which case the bill for even a seemingly minor dent can easily reach four or even five figures.

Consumers and fleet owners are being stuck with huge repair bills while auto insurers are hiking premiums. Regrettably, this type of inflation could prove very sticky.

