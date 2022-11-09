NEW YORK — Once you win over Elliott Management in your attempt to buy a company, your work is pretty much done.

Philip Morris International’s $16 billion bid for nicotine-pouch maker Swedish Match didn’t clear the 90% shareholder acceptance threshold the tobacco giant initially set. But it secured the support of the U.S. hedge fund — and that’s unlocked the deal.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.