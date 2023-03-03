Colon cancer can be prevented

March is a hopeful month for Northern New York dwellers. It is 23 degrees as I write this, and snow is threatened. But it is March and tomorrow it could be sunny and 60 degrees and the ground will still be frozen so that it won’t be muddy for a bit.
Hopeful – that’s what March is.
It was 17 years ago in March that a doctor sat down with my wife and me to tell us I had colon cancer. I visited the doctor because March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month and being a newspaper editor, I am made aware of every kind of awareness month.
I am fine now - colon cancer-wise.
I have lots of other issues. They are primarily associated with getting older, having a crummy American diet, dealing with stress inappropriately, not exercising enough, and sitting (now standing) at a desk all day.
Colon cancer, however, I have under control.
Despite my lousy diet and lack of activity, I have colon cancer under control because I have regular screenings.
I am going to have a colonoscopy later this year. I can’t remember how many I have had. It is safe to say more than most people.
Screenings are what Colon Cancer Awareness Month is about.
Don’t take it from me; let’s see what the International Agency for Research on Cancer says:
“Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month is observed in March to highlight the importance of screening for colorectal cancer, as well as to promote healthy lifestyle habits that can decrease a person’s risk of developing cancer of the colon, rectum, or anus – the three distinct cancer types referred to collectively as colorectal cancer.”
You should ask your doctor about what type of screening is appropriate for you.
The symptoms of colon cancer, taken separately, can easily be attributed to other ailments.
They are:
A persistent change in your bowel habits, including diarrhea or constipation or a difference in the consistency of your stool.
Rectal bleeding or blood in your stool.
Persistent abdominal discomforts, such as cramps, gas, or pain.
A feeling that your bowel doesn’t empty.
Weakness or fatigue.
I had most of these symptoms but didn’t put them together until I saw a list of symptoms because it was Colon Cancer Awareness Month.
I guess I can say that being a newspaper editor saved my life, but I can also say being a newspaper editor put me in a position that required my life to be saved.
Let’s call it a wash.
I am sure plenty of newspaper editors have never had colon cancer; that’s just a statistical thing.
And plenty of people eat bologna for lunch and hot dogs for dinner and have a perfectly healthy digestive tract—also, a statistical thing.
If you have appropriate colon cancer screenings, it is also a statistical thing that you will very likely not get colon cancer.
A colonoscopy can prevent cancer.
Doctors can, during a colonoscopy, remove precancerous polyps and prevent you from getting cancer.
It is amazing.
Colonoscopies sound unpleasant, but they are not.
The prep, in which you quickly cleanse your colon, is the worst part. The procedure is quick and unremarkable. Unremarkable because you likely won’t remember it.
Please get your appropriate screening and I will shut up about colon cancer for a year.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. While recovering from cancer surgery, he watched the entire run of Judging Amy twice.
