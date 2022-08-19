I grew up in an Air Force family and for a couple of years in the early ‘70s we lived in Okinawa.
I was 11-years-old when we got to the island. The most exotic place I had ever been before that was Toronto or maybe Austin, Texas.
One of the first things I noticed when we were out and about in Okinawa was that you would see the occasional person wearing, what I would have called then, a doctor’s mask.
I don’t ever recall having a conversation about it with anyone. When you are in a place that was as foreign as Okinawa was to an 11-year-old American boy, you expected people to do things differently.
I assumed that the person wearing a mask had a cold and didn’t want to spread their germs.
It never occurred to me that a person could be immunocompromised.
I am pretty sure I had no concept of someone being immunocompromised.
At 11, all I was interested in was joining the Boy Scouts so I could get a pocket knife.
When the seriousness of the caronavirus pandemic became apparent. I was an early adapter of mask wearing.
I recall a trip to the grocery store with a bandana doubled up and secured across my face with rubber bands.
It didn’t last long. I felt self conscious and breathing through multiple layers of fabric was difficult.
We bought masks from a friend, and then found other sources and were diligent about keeping masked up in public.
I felt it was the right thing to do for others but I also had personal reasons.
I have had two pretty serious bouts with cancer. I am not immunocompromised because of my cancer history, but I am careful. Not careful enough to stop eating hot dogs, but we each do what we have to do.
Also, a few years ago, I was one of four people in St. Lawrence County to have West Nile virus.
When I started to hear what people with COVID-19 were going through, it brought back vividly my bout with West Nile.
It was no fun. It started out with fatigue, which felt a lot like going through radiation and chemotherapy. Then, one morning, I woke up with a temperature of 104 degrees. I was flat on my back for at least a week.
I was told I had a mild case, but that is not how I would describe it. There is no cure for West Nile virus. You just have to ride it out.
I was determined not to get COVID-19.
So, I still wear a mask when I am in the grocery store. I try not to sit near people at meetings. When I need to interview people for stories I try to arrange to meet outdoors.
I don’t know if any of the things I do make sense.
The newest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control tell us we can relax, that so many people are vaccinated or have actually contracted the disease that its spread is diminished.
I have the full set of four vaccinations and so far no disease.
Maybe wearing a mask in certain situations will be something I will do for a long time.
I am going to do the things that make me feel comfortable and I hope others do the same.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. As a Boy Scout he rose to the rank of Second Class Scout where is prophetically stopped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.