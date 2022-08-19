After adding air to the tires of my bike at Stewart’s, I crossed Route 11 and took a ride through Evergreen Cemetery. It was one of those sun-washed days where it feels that all is right with the world. As I moved deeper into the cemetery, massive pines stretched their fingers to the ground. Their pollen fell in dusty yellow waves against the dimming sunshine.
Most of us know the notables from our community who rest here — Frederic Remington, the artist and sculptor most famous for his depictions of the early West; Atwood Manley, the third generation of his family to be one of the earliest editors of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. As a young boy, he watched Rushton build his canoes; and Dr. Lucia Heaton, the first woman doctor in our county and close friend of Susan B. Anthony. Her home was at 12 Main St.
