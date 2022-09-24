The year is speeding along. Just yesterday we were thinking we still had a bit of summer to come and today we are deep into football seasons and thinking about leaves changing colors and voting.
Mixed in with the football and the politics is likely the most solemn day of the year — Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Until 1954, Veterans Day was known as Armistice Day. It marked the end of the hostilities of World War I when at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month the armistice with Germany went into effect.
Veterans Day is a day when we honor all who have served our country in the armed forces.
While Memorial Day has become more inclusive over time, technically it is the day when we honor those who died in service of our country.
Veterans Day recognizes that everyone who served, at whatever level, for whatever length, whether at home or abroad, is deserving of recognition.
I grew up in a military family. My father Theodore just missed Korea, but he served in Vietnam and then fought the Cold War in Plattsburgh, ready to hop into his KC-135 at any moment to refuel bombers streaming across the Arctic Circle.
He was on a plane that made a crash landing after it was hit by a mortar in Vietnam. No one got hurt. They jumped out of the plane and “ran like hell.”
The worst of it was they were stuck at that remote airfield for several days while they waited for transport out.
I know this story because he told it to me a hundred times. Late at night, a few beers in and the stories began to flow. Most of his stories had nothing to do with his time overseas. There were stories about running the officers club in his last few years before retirement and his first job as a typist stationed in Alaska. I know a lot of them, but I wish I had listened more closely.
There is a column on this page from Tom Coakley. Mr. Coakley’s column is a story of inspiration.
A story of a time that has affected his life profoundly.
It is an honor to share his story with you.
Now, I want to do more. I want veterans to send me their stories and photos. Tell us about your time in the service. Tell us about your time in basic training or a deployment overseas or how you met your spouse across the country the first time you ever left home.
Send your stories and photos to tgraser@wdt.net or give me a call at 315-714-9434 and we can work out a way to get them.
Veterans Day will be here before you know it. Start writing.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. On one occasion, when his father returned after six months overseas, he took one look at his two sons and said, “Did they close the barber shop while I was away?”
