I spent a weekend in July with three of my friends from high school at a camp on Fish Creek.
We don’t see each other often, even though most of us don’t live that far apart.
Even as we all approach retirement age, we are still too busy with work and family life to have too much time for friends.
Friends are important. Nothing grounds you better than friends, especially old friends. Friends who have watched you grow and mature. Friends who knew you at your worst. Friends who watched you fail and cheered when you got up.
The ribbing at the Fish Creek get-together was merciless and brutal. We laughed and laughed as our old buddies opened up old wounds and rubbed them full of salt. It’s all good fun.
Maybe it’s a guy thing. It was cathartic to laugh at our faults and failures and a relief to know our friends felt the same way about theirs.
My very best friend could not make it. He stayed home.
I never really thought that we would be friends. It was one of those things that happened slowly, imperceptibly.
My wife and daughter introduced us and frankly, I was not that excited when I first met him.
His name, when I met him, was Fritz.
“Fritz the spitz,” the guy at the shelter called him. He wasn’t a spitz. We found out later, after the girls brought him home while I was at work, that he was an uncomfortably and politically incorrect, American Eskimo.
We changed his name to Desi, because our daughter’s name was Lucy and we thought it would be funny.
I had dogs when I was a kid, but as an adult it was never a consideration for me.
Desi settled into our family quickly and soon had figured out his place in the pack.
He was second, my wife was first, I was third and the little kid was dead last.
Desi did everything my wife asked. He never entered our bedroom when she was in the house. But, he walked right in and occasionally jumped up on the bed when she was not home.
I am not sure when it happened, but slowly Desi began to see me as his equal. He wanted to be everywhere I was and was beside himself with excitement when I returned from being out in the yard for five minutes.
“You shouldn’t let him jump all over you,” my wife said one afternoon as Desi greeted me with unbridled joy.
“No one, nowhere, is this happy to see me, ever. I will not discourage it,” I said.
The last few years that I worked in an office, Desi was there most of the time. He made the rounds every morning visiting the folks who had treats for him in their desks.
He has always been friendly with people and wary of other dogs.
We got Desi from a shelter, where he had been dropped off in the middle of the night about 13 years ago. The shelter folks figured he was close to a year old at the time. So, now we are entering his twilight years and he his constantly by my side.
I didn’t think we would be friends when we first met and now I can’t imagine what it will be like without him.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. Desi’s full name is Desmond Green, Defender of the Backyard.
