Big Tech’s voluntary commitment to responsible AI offers false assurances

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at the Google I/O conference at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, Calif., on May 10, 2023. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Melina Mara

In response to widespread concerns over artificial intelligence, representatives from Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI met last month with President Joe Biden’s administration to help move toward safe and responsible AI technology.

As part of that meeting, the White House released a document that underscores the principles of safety, security and trust as fundamental to AI’s future. It is, however, quite surprising that the document available online does not mention the White House; it is void of any official signs such as standardized formatting, letterhead, authorship or source, signature, reference number or even a date.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.