The U.S. bungled its COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Why no accountability?

Registered nurse Tiffany Robles gives a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine booster shot to Jeffery Clark at Atlas Senior Center on East 79th Street in Chicago on Oct. 27, 2021. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Although the lion’s share of COVID-19 infections and deaths in the United States is over, Americans should embrace their inner Yogi Berra, who once observed that “it ain’t over till it’s over.”

Indeed, a number of issues regarding COVID-19 remain active, including hundreds of thousands of patients potentially stricken with long COVID-19 and the mystery of the virus’s origin. But among the most important and least appreciated issues is a public accounting of how the vaccine was distributed and administered throughout the country. The vaccine distribution system was not our finest hour, and the process must be upgraded for future health emergencies.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.