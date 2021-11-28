Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing during the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.