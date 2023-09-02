Confessions of a dot on the map

I have been working from home for three and a half years. We closed our office downtown in February 2020. So, I worked in my home office for about a month before everybody was sent home in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Most people have returned to the office, but I have stayed home.
One of the first things I did was go to an office supply store and buy a nice office chair. Before working full-time from home, I used a ladderback dining room table chair. I worked from home occasionally. Sometimes, I sat at the desk, but most of the time, I sat on the couch with my laptop on my lap - as intended.
Last winter, I developed a nerve problem in my neck, making it uncomfortable to sit. After a week of working at the kitchen counter with my laptop perched on a file box, I ordered a stand-up desk for my office.
Eventually, The nerve issue was resolved, but I am still standing at my desk. I can’t imagine sitting down to work now.
My nice office chair has been pushed into a corner where it gathers laundry and newspapers.
I don’t mind working from home. I can start whenever I want. I get a lot done in the early morning hours. But, then I often work late because there is always something to do and my desk is right there.
Working entirely remotely has its drawbacks. Communication with colleagues takes a lot of work. We use all the latest technology. We make video calls, we message each other, we make phone calls and occasionally, people drop by my house.
It is tough with a new employee. It is difficult to see what people need help with. It is hard to track who is doing what and where they are. When news breaks, it is difficult to assign people or catch people from working on something somebody else is already doing.
At the end of the month, I file my expenses. Rather than keep track of my mileage daily like a normal person, I use the timeline feature on Google Maps like a crazy person.
My phone tracks my every move and I can see where I have been daily. The difficulty is that it tracks my walking, my driving, my riding in a car belonging to someone else and my cycling.
What bothers me more than figuring out what is me driving for work instead of walking to Stewart’s is that there are many days of the month when I am just a dot.
I got up in the morning and stayed in the house. I had a full day with meals and work meetings. I have talked to sources, done research, written stories, and have yet to escape the range of a Bluetooth speaker.
It is not like I am not moving at all, either. Because I am standing at my desk, I move around a lot. I do laps of the house while on the phone. I make 30 or so trips to the refrigerator. Sometimes, although not often, I can reach my step goal and never leave the house.
I like having the windows open in the summertime and listening to the noises of the neighborhood. Last week, there were some kids in a pool one street over. Their shrieks were delightful. Most days, there is a lawnmower droning off in the distance. I have been startled a few times by the meter reader walking in the backyard and up to my office window directly above the meter. I am here when the packages arrive and have gotten to know the mail carrier.
I have noticed that I feel stressed when the day ends and I have nowhere to go. When you work at an office, you go home. When you work at home, you walk ten feet to the easy chair, stare back at the office and think about the things you have left undone.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. When he retires he plans to rent an office so he can leave the house to write his book.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.