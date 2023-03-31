Could I be a birder?

Several years ago, during the Great Recession, my company decided that everybody needed to take a furlough. It was not the company I work for now.
I was the manager. It was my duty to schedule everyone’s furlough, including my own.
I let my colleagues pick first and took the time left over.
Of course, that time was the very last week that was available.
The company made it clear that we were not allowed to work while on furlough.
We had to disable our work email on our phones and not have any contact with colleagues during the week.
A story circulated about an advertising rep who went into his email on Sunday night to get ready for work on Monday. When he got to work on Monday, they told him that his furlough had been voided and would now be considered vacation time and he needed to take another week off without pay.
It sounded crazy enough to be true.
Until the furlough, the company’s stance had been that salaried workers be always available.
It was not unusual to get regular emails from bosses while they were on vacation and while you were on vacation. It wasn’t a rule; it was the culture.
I put my phone in a drawer - it was a Blackberry and we could still function without them - and turned off my home computer and spent seven days in the backyard trying to photograph birds.
It was late spring and there was a lot of vegetation in our backyard. I had a patio, a couple of nice chairs and a new digital camera.
Our neighbors were avid bird feeders, so much so that they attracted a Cooper’s hawk that menaced the little birds at their bird feeders.
I never saw the Cooper’s hawk. The neighbors told me about him. I saw a blue jay and a cardinal.
I don’t recall getting any good photos of birds. It was all blurry blue jays and branches that recently held a cardinal. I ended up taking a lot of macro pictures of plants.
This week, I was on my front porch getting a breath of fresh air in the early morning. The birds were deafening. I suddenly remembered that I had downloaded an app called Merlin several weeks ago.
It is a bird identification app. One of its features is that you can record the bird songs in your neighborhood and it will identify the individual birds.
I opened up the app and started recording.
I recorded for 20 seconds and the app heard a red-winged blackbird, a common grackle, a European starling, a song sparrow and a northern cardinal.
I did not see any birds.
I was amazed. I did it again a couple of days later and recorded an American robin, a black-capped chickadee, a northern cardinal and a mourning dove.
So many birds.
Then, I ran through the house, startling the sleeping dog, and recorded bird songs in the backyard.
There was a red-winged blackbird, a common grackle and a European starling.
I have only started to explore the app. It provides recordings of the birds you discover so you can separate them from the birdy cacophony in nature.
I secretly hope that one day I will walk through the woods with a friend and stop them with a hand on their shoulder.
“Shh, listen, a common grackle,” I will say.
I never thought I would be a birder, birds are so small and fast and I am no good with binoculars. But the Merlin app says I could be a birder.
The point of this column was going to be about listening to the world around us and being open to new ideas, but I never got around to it.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindear. His favorite Dorothy Parker quote is, “I don’t do anything. Not one single thing. I used to bite my nails, but I don’t even do that any more.”
