On U.S. energy policy, we should live in the now

Craig Stevens

‘Still decades and hundreds of billions of dollars away”: that was the sobering refrain from the recent nuclear fusion announcement that has already taken decades and cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars to get to this point of … wait for it … still being decades and hundreds of billions of dollars away.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is thwarting U.S. energy development, and Congress can’t pass bipartisan permitting reform to make energy siting and transmission more predictable. This all while the nation suffers from the imperfect storm of gasoline and natural gas costs, increasing frequency of blackouts and brownouts, and a greater reliance on foreign energy sources.

