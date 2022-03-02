Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional snow showers in the afternoon. High 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.