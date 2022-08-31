Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.