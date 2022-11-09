FORT WORTH, Texas (Tribune News Service) — In late September, Judge James Ho of the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals fired an unexpected (and arguably overdue) shot at campus cancel culture.

During an address to a conservative legal group, he announced that he will no longer be selecting law clerks from Yale Law School, and he encouraged other judges to do the same. Ho called Yale the “one particular law school where cancellations and disruptions seem to occur with special frequency” and warned that this penchant for silencing ideological foes is extending beyond the campus and into firms and other corporate institutions.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.