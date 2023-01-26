Texas restricts harmful social media on college campuses, but why stop at TikTok?

The term ‚Äúlucky girl syndrome‚Äù was first coined in 2022, but it didn‚Äôt hit social media feeds until more recently, when Laura Galebe (username lauragalebe) shared a TikTok video explaining why she‚Äôs ‚Äúone of the luckiest people‚Äù she knows. (Dreamstime/TNS)

FORT WORTH, Texas (Tribune News Service) — One appropriate response to this month’s move by the University of Texas at Austin, the University of North Texas and other state schools’ decisions to ban TikTok from their wired and WiFi networks might be: “big woo.”

The colleges are simply complying with Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent directive “to all state agencies to eliminate the cybersecurity risks posed by TikTok.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.