Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.