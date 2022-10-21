Inflation not main election issue

Dean Baker

The media have been obsessed with inflation for the last year and a half, reporting that this is the only economic issue that matters to people. In the real world, people have other things to worry about like jobs.

Jobs are a huge deal for most people since it is hard to get by if you do not have one. Fortunately for the American people, the economy has created almost 10 million jobs since President Joe Biden took office, a record pace of job creation. The unemployment rate has fallen to 3.5%, reaching the lowest point in a half-century.

