Did I write a song?

I wrote a song using artificial intelligence.
I was listening to a podcast a few weeks ago when I heard someone say a memorable phrase. The phrase came from someone discussing growing disillusionment with her work-at-home job.
“I have to jiggle a mouse from 9 to 5,” she said.
That sounded to me like a line from a song.
I am not a songwriter or much of a musician.
After moving into my home office, just before the pandemic, I took advantage of down time to figure out how to strum a few chords on a ukulele - the adult equivalent of the flute-o-phone when it comes to learning to play music.
About a year into my ukulele playing, I accidentally wrote a song and then a few others. None of them are very good and I use them mostly to amuse myself and to torture my friends and family.
I thought I could write a song about the struggles of working from home and work in the line, “jiggle a mouse from 9 to 5.”
I could not. Well, I could, but I was unsuccessful at first and gave up.
All my other songs came to me almost entirely conceived. They are not very good. My daughter has verified the quality of the songs. She called my song, Tutorial, about how life is like video games, “not very good.”
I put the song aside and worked on other important things, like finishing my second play-through of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild while looking at the pile of brush in my backyard that needs to be in my front yard.
A few days ago, I opened up an AI app I had installed on my phone and forgotten about. I entered the mouse jiggle line and a line about working from home.
The app made four little dots bounce up and down while it was “thinking” and then popped up a song that consisted of four verses and a chorus.
By my standards, it was alright.
I spent a couple of days changing a few words and trying to figure out a melody and then figured out some chords from my limited repertoire to play along with the melody, and suddenly I had a song.
I would rank it in the middle of my collection of mediocre efforts.
While goofing around with the song, I have been figuring out how ethical it is to say I wrote a song.
I used a rhyming dictionary in my previous songs to develop rhymes I would have never conceived of. Is that just a smaller version of AI?
I tried writing a column using AI a few months ago, which was horrible. It had no emotion, no feeling. It read like someone lifted paragraphs from someone else’s writing and cobbled them together.
That was a few months ago and I was using a free AI app. The AI apps have improved and will rapidly improve some more.
The advancement of AI writing is an ethical dilemma.
Most writers need help once in a while. Everybody uses other writers for inspiration. Plagiarism is using another person’s work, but what if that person is a robot?
What if you credited the robot? This story was written by an AIbot 2.0 based on an idea from Tom Graser.
It may not be as vexing as I think. It may just be wrong. I am eager to see how other people feel and how other people are using AI.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. His song about video games includes the line, “I’m gonna die in the tutorial,” which is a metaphor. He is going to die at his desk, rewriting a press release about avoiding stress at work.
