Dog years and human years align

I have talked about my old dog Desi before. At least, I think I have. My memory is not what it was. We got Desi from a dog shelter in August 2009. When we got him, the shelter folks said he looked close to a year old.
He was house-trained and friendly and has been a great friend to all of us, our friends, and several work colleagues for many years.
Don’t worry, he is fine. He is beginning to show his age, but he is conspicuously not admitting it.
We suspect he doesn’t see too well or hear too well, but he gets around. Lately, his big issue is that he has forgotten how to navigate the four steps that lead to the backyard, which he is in charge of defending. The backyard defense is a self-appointed position. I guess that we have not been swamped by deer, cats, raccoons or rabbits is a testament to his sound, hard work.
The steps are a puzzle to him these days. He hates to be picked up, but one day visits to the backyard will require a short portage, but now, it is just a pause at the top of the steps while he tries to figure out which leg to lead with.
Desi and I do not look alike, but now that age is catching up, we are starting to struggle with the same things.
I can’t see well, but I have cataract surgery scheduled and am told I will be pleased with the results. Still, it will be about a year since I started ignoring the signs of my vision loss. My hearing is fine, but my family often asks me to turn down the TV that I do not realize is blaring at near-top volume.
I don’t have trouble with steps yet, but I find myself in rooms wondering why I am there and staring at the password box on the computer, trying to remember what the password I just reset moments ago could be.
I used to shake my head scornfully as I clicked a few clicks to fix a computer problem my father had been living with for months because he couldn’t figure out what he did or how to change it back.
I am ashamed of myself now as I go through every menu item on a program I have been using for years, trying to figure out how to make the letters big enough for me to see. Why do they have such a small setting in the first place?
So, I am becoming more and more like my father and more and more like my dog.
That is not an entirely bad situation. There are some traits of my father that I would rather avoid, but there was plenty to admire.
And while I don’t think I will like becoming as clueless as Desi, being blissfully happy at the thought of a meal or a walk with a companion won’t be bad.
Age sneaks up on you. You make adjustments and change your habits without conscious effort. Seeing Desi getting older helps me keep the effects of my aging in perspective.
Remembering my father and watching my dog has made the transition easier. Too bad neither will get to read this.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. You kids need to stay off his lawn.
