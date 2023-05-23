2024 Biden/Trump election: a contest of unpopularity

Donald J. Trump (left) and Joseph R. Biden Jr. make their cases during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 22, 2020. A new poll suggests few Americans want to see a rematch in 2024. Brendan Smialowski and Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images/Tribune News Service

LOS ANGELES (Tribune News Service) — Two television events in the last 10 days — a raucous Donald Trump rally billed as a CNN town hall and a far more sedate interview with President Joe Biden on MSNBC — offer a sobering preview of the 2024 presidential campaign.

It won’t be pretty. It may not be inspiring. And it will mostly be about which candidate you dislike more.

Tribune Wire

