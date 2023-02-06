Biden’s documents error helps Trump politically

President Joseph R. Biden Jr. takes questions from reporters on classified documents as he delivers remarks on the economy and inflation in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Jan. 12 in Washington. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/Tribune News Service

LOS ANGELES (Tribune News Service) — When classified documents turned up in President Joe Biden’s former office, his Delaware home and the garage housing his Corvette, the political impact was predictable. Republicans gleefully accused Biden of the same offense that prompted the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate last August.

The newly minted Republican chairmen of two House committees announced investigations of Biden — but not of Trump or former Vice President Mike Pence, who confessed that he too had found classified documents at home. Democrats lamented that Biden and his staff had squandered the moral high ground.

