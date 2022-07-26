Congress is moving toward fixing the way it counts votes for president, but it won’t be easy

Members of Congress want to reform the way presidential votes are counted based on the fact that Donald J. Trump tried to subvert the legitimate results of the 2020 election during his final months in office. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images/Tribune News Service

WASHINGTON — Last week, a bipartisan group of 16 U.S. senators agreed on a long-awaited proposal to fix the Electoral Count Act, the ramshackle 1887 law that then-President Donald Trump used to try to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump claimed the law, which sets the rules under which Congress counts electoral votes, allowed then-Vice President Mike Pence to block votes from states that Joe Biden won. Pence refused, which is why the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, chanted “Hang Mike Pence.”

Tribune Wire

