WATERTOWN — In discussing his plan to combat the opioid crisis in his annual State of the State Address last year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would quadruple funding if he had more money. Based on the first wave of legal settlements between governments and opioid manufacturers and distributors, he will be in a strong position to deliver on that promise.
While the genesis of the anticipated financial windfall for New York is abhorrent — companies dumping obscene amounts of highly addictive and deadly pills into our communities — it must be used to help mitigate some of the damage that has been inflicted across the state. State Attorney General Leticia James, who is leading New York’s aggressive legal action against the opioid industry, has said that any opioid settlement funds should support substance abuse prevention, treatment and recovery.
A good place to start is expanding access and coverage for medication assisted treatment, the quickest and most effective option to assist patients in overcoming their addictions.
In the face of the worst-ever crisis of overdose and addiction, independent think tanks, medical societies, experts, government health agencies and addiction treatment physicians like myself all support adopting policies that make the full complement of MAT medications available on demand — without burdensome prior authorizations. An ever-growing list of states from California to Ohio have heeded the call, reformed their health plans and removed barriers to treatment.
New York’s MAT access bills passed in June with overwhelming bipartisan support but remain unsigned by Gov. Cuomo.
We have all heard the data and statistics regarding the crisis. In 2017, more New Yorkers died of opioid drug overdoses than homicides, suicides and car crashes combined. A recent study found that the opioid crisis has cost the country more than $600 billion since 2015.
But for me, patients aren’t statistics or dollar figures. They are our neighbors, friends and family trying their best to overcome a life-or-death challenge. Unfortunately, we have lost a few recently as we all sadly know.
I am not part of an “advocacy industrial complex” as some in Albany like to refer to those who support the MAT legislation. My paycheck comes from serving one of the most difficult and vulnerable patient populations imaginable.
Signing the MAT bills — A.7246/S.5935 and A.2904/S.4808 — into law is not only moral and compassionate, it is the evidence-based public health policy that New York needs to end the opioid epidemic.
Dr. Charles Moehs, a physician who operates an office in Watertown, has been practicing family medicine for 55 years. He has been treating patients with substance use disorder for the past 14 years. He is an active member of the American Society of Addiction Medicine and the New York Society of Addiction Medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.